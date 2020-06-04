Business has been slow for many locally owned restaurants since state restrictions were lifted in May after they were forced to discontinue dine-in operations for a month.
“We thought, ‘What can we do? How can we help?’” Dothan Tuesday Rotary Club President Brad Kimbro said. That was the notion behind the organization’s latest idea to support the community.
The club has not been able to meet since mid-March, when the state started restricting large gatherings and closing public schools.
Still, the service organization club comprising 115 members wanted to give back, so leadership decided to encourage its members to patronize locally owned eateries in lieu of its Tuesday meetings.
“We didn’t want to not try to do something. We love Dothan. We love our community,” Kimbro said. “Our club is made up of some of well-known business owners in the community. We’re just trying to do our small part and bring awareness, really. If they see leaders in their community going out and dining in, maybe it sends the message that it’s safe, if you practice these guidelines.”
State guidance requires restaurants to restrict their capacity in half and keep a six-foot distance between tables, limiting the number of patrons they can serve at one time.
Every Tuesday for the past month, around 30 to 35 members show up to a designated location around lunchtime and order dine-in or carry-out meals. Some business owners purchase meals for their staff.
They bring their banner and take a photo to share with their community to inspire others to support their favorite local restaurants, many which operate on slim profit margins, to help them stay in business.
Next Tuesday, the Dothan Tuesday Rotary Club board is going to meet to select recipients of charitable grants worth around $15,000. Kimbro said they aim to choose local nonprofits that are poised to help the most with the coronavirus impact on the community.
