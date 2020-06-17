Dothan’s downtown merchants and organizations are coming together to host a “Sidewalk Stroll” with live music, workshops, special deals and kids activities on the first official day of summer.
Businesses are showcasing their stores, services, and craftsmanship to encourage people to shop downtown as public unease over COVID-19 continues to have an impact.
Stix & Cones, Firestone Pizza, KBC and The Thirsty Pig Food Truck & Taproom are having $10 meal specials, while newcomer SayIt! Hotgdogs and More is offering an $8 hot dog combo. Other restaurants and cafés are having deals as well.
Local duo Los Locos will be playing in Porter Park for the Saturday event.
The day also consists of face painting at Stix & Cones, pop-up photo sessions by Evergreen Creative, spoon-carving demonstrations at Mural City Coffee Co., where people can also learn how to make their own blend of caffeine-free herbal tea using dried fruits and herbs.
Stix & Cones/Dothan Ice Cream Co. also is letting participants try their hand at making the next ice pop sensation, which will be featured on the menu for a limited time later this summer.
Other businesses and organizations will be open as well, giving the opportunity for the public to shop, talk and interact.
Event's timing
Everything will happen Saturday, June 20, from noon to 3 p.m on the 100 blocks of North and South Foster and the 200 block of South Saint Andrews streets in downtown Dothan.
In case of rain, artists, musicians, artisans, crafters and displays will be moved inside Porter Hardware.
Dothan Downtown Director Jamie Bienvenu told the Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Board on Wednesday that business has been slowly returning to downtown merchants as state restrictions on businesses and gatherings eased.
“I think the thing they still need assistance on obviously is a consistent revenue stream coming in,” she said. “We need to try to encourage the community to patronize local businesses as much as possible. At this point, it is the difference maker between them staying in business and feeding their families or shutting their doors.”
Jessica Parker, director of marketing and merchants, said the organization is anxiously awaiting the state government’s update on gathering restrictions as it hopes to be able to start up Foster Fest again in October.
