As Dothan’s Glasstream Powerboats makes new waves in the international market, the company needs more hands on deck to keep up with demand.
“We need to double our workforce right now,” Glasstream CEO Kruis Retherford said. “We really need skilled craftsmen and people who want to be an accredited master boat builder.”
Glasstream has taken its message to “Live the dream” internationally, including signing on dealers in France and Australia on the heels of a strong economy. The extra sales mean the company needs workers – and plenty of them – now.
As the company fulfills orders in markets both foreign and domestic, leaders are finding various ways to fulfill a major labor shortage.
“Our obstacles have been that the unemployment is low. Everyone’s pooling from the same pool (of talent),” said Ashley Strong, Glasstream’s director of marketing and public relations. “Being a strong company here in Dothan and being able to offer that good, fun job to somebody is huge. (It’s) something different every day.”
Local growth
A culture of growth has permeated Glasstream’s Dothan operations in the five years the company has operated a facility here. In May, the company opened a 13,500 square-foot expansion, and more additions could be made in the near future.
“When we built this (expansion), we were like, ‘We’ve already outgrown it,’” Strong said. “We’re already thinking of the next thing.”
“We will continue to expand on the property. I would say it could be in the next 12 months,” Retherford added. “The key to that is working hard to build our workforce.”
When the economy dipped about 10 years ago, naturally some boat sales waned. Glasstream, which was located at a facility in Panama City, Florida, survived the tumultuous economy through the diversification of its products.
That included developing a smaller set of boats, said A.L. Kirkland, Glasstream’s founder and product designer.
“Ten years ago, we were booming with the big boats,” he said. “Then we started with the smaller boats because I had a feeling (things could change). Then the bottom fell out.”
The smaller boats – anything 24 feet or shorter – allowed people to still purchase them without a large amount of financing, and “people still want to fish” during a tough economy, Kirkland said. Sales of the smaller boats grew enough that Glasstream expanded to a second facility, in Dothan, five years ago.
When Hurricane Michael pummeled Panama City, the Dothan plant mitigated the impact on Glasstream’s operations. Currently Glasstream operates exclusively out of Dothan.
“The problem in Panama City, Bay County, is the lack of labor,” Retherford said. “There was a big exodus from the area, and we were fortunate we had a place that we could shuffle all production to. That prompted our expansion.”
Going international
Despite the storm, boat sales continued to boom for Glasstream. The company has periodically sold its products overseas, and the improving worldwide economy permits another foray into international waters.
“Sales is not, by any means, an issue in the marine industry if you have the right product – and we have the right product,” Retherford said. “The opportunities are now vast again. The international market is something we’re focusing on because there’s huge potential for growth.”
The opportunities in the international market are why Glasstream leaders will visit the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show next week. Typically Glasstream visits only the Miami International Boat Show, but they decided to expand to a second international show this year, Strong said.
Fueling optimism for success in the international market will be a new design Kirkland is creating, one which Glasstream plans to unveil at the Miami show this upcoming February.
“The international market development will go hand-in-hand with the development of our new products and our existing products,” Retherford said.
While the 36-footer will cost about $300,000, Strong notes that is a bargain when compared to similarly styled boats.
“The new product you can get into for $300,000, which sounds a lot, but in that particular market for those boats, that’s extremely low,” she said. “People are getting into a boat (for) $800,000, $900,000, over $1 million.”
All hands on deck
With demand high for boats and workers, Glasstream officials have concocted a few ways to address the labor shortage.
For some time the company has relied on the Alabama Industrial Development Training’s workforce development program to provide a few workers. Now the company is close to establishing a U.S. Department of Labor-sanctioned apprenticeship program.
“That will be a game changer,” Retherford said. “I think that’s something that will be recognized nationally.”
“I think the apprenticeship program’s going to be huge for the people in the community,” Strong added.
The apprenticeship program will appeal to both high school students and the general public. Apprentices, at least from the general public, will be paid and receive raises as they complete various stages of the training, Retherford said.
Additionally company officials have begun discussions with Dothan Technology Center and Houston County Career Academy leaders about creating classes or training sessions that fit Glasstream’s needs.
Those programs are possible thanks to Dothan’s business culture that allowed Glasstream to flourish.
“We wouldn’t be able to have that huge impact on the international market without (being) here,” Strong said.
