Next week, all Dothan Wendy’s locations will begin exchanging a Frosty for supplies to benefit Dothan City Schools as part of their “We cook it, you book it” back-to-school drive.

Organizers are asking that people bring basic supply items such as notebooks, glue sticks, crayons, markers, scissors, No. 2 pencils, and notebook paper from July 22 until Aug. 4.

The drive limits one small Frosty per person per day with new school supply donation. All supplies will be given to the Dothan City School District.

