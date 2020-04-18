DSI Security Services ramps up hiring

DSI Security Services, a national leader in the security solutions industry, has announced a new coast-to-coast hiring initiative.
The family-owned and operated security company based in Dothan has an estimated 300-plus job openings across 29 branch offices.
DSI Security started in Dothan in 1969 and provides uniformed officers, technology solutions and consulting services to manufacturing facilities and a wide range of other industries. It has more than 4,000 security personnel across the United States.
“From providing uniformed and electronic security services to expert consulting, we’ve learned that doing things the right way not only means happy customers, it also means more opportunity and continued growth,” said Marty Clark, president of DSI Security Services.
“While some much larger companies of the world certainly and justifiably get big headlines for their timely job expansion during these sensitive economic times, the role of small and medium businesses in the country’s employment sector is a huge one,” Clark said. “We’re proud to help lead that charge to get people back to work.”
According to a news release from the company, DSI’s dependability and continued growth stem from its motto — Do What You Say You Will Do — reflecting its strong commitment to clients to promise and deliver service superiority.
The motto harkens back to a time when a handshake sealed a deal with a client. Times have changed, but DSI retains the core belief in relationship building, quality assurance and partnering for success, which lead to business expansion and longevity.
DSI offers training and competitive wages. Those key job components naturally translate into improved employee retention: 50% of DSI employees have been with the company two years or more, 15% of company personnel have remained for more than three years, and more than 10% of DSI employees have remained with the company for more than five years.
The security solutions leader also offers more versatile entry points through the employment of temporary and part-time workers.
"Not only do men and women have the opportunity to work for a great company, it’s also very meaningful work,” added Thomas Thompson, branch manager, Dothan. “Security guards fall into the same category as police, fire and other first responders, as well as health care professionals."
For more information about employment opportunities at DSI, visit https://www.joblinkapply.com/company/6338.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.