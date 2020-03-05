Dunkin' is opening its third Dothan location Friday, March 6, at 3835 West Main St.
Dunkin' is celebrating its official opening starting at 5 a.m. Friday by offering the first 100 guests "Free Coffee for a Year," a prize that includes 56 coupons for free medium hot or iced coffees for the West Main Street location.
On Sunday, March 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the store will host another community celebration where guests can enjoy a 99-cent medium hot or iced coffee all day.
Throughout the celebration, guests will be invited to enjoy Dunkin’ giveaways, photo opportunities with Dunkin’ mascot Cuppy, and a game of cornhole. Children will also be able to participate in donut decorating.
At 10 a.m., the Dunkin’ franchisee network - Panama City Donut Network - will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new store opening.
The 1,647 square-foot restaurant will employ approximately 20 crew members and will be open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. In addition to drive-through service, this Dunkin’ will also feature indoor seating, and free Wi-Fi.
The new location is a DD Green Achievement restaurant designed to save 25% more energy compared to a standard Dunkin’ restaurant.
Including the new Dothan restaurant, Panama City Donut Network currently owns and operates 72 Dunkin’ locations throughout Florida and Alabama.
Other Dothan Dunkin' locations are on the south side of Ross Clark Circle near the intersection of South Oates Street and on Montgomery Highway near Murphy Mill Road.
In the same shopping center, My Pie, a New York-style pizzeria, is planned to open on March 17. Golden Rule BBQ and Grill, the longest running restaurant in Alabama, has stated it plans to open to the public sometime in April.
The three stores will occupy a five-unit strip development recently constructed in between Tractor Supply Company and Walmart Neighborhood Market on U.S. Highway 84 West.
>> Free coffee for a year excludes cold brew, nitro cold brew, frozen coffee, and espresso beverages. Almond milk, Oat milk and espresso shots may be an additional charge. Guests may only receive one "Free Coffee for a Year" prize during the event.
>> 99-cent coffees excludes cold brew, nitro cold brew, and frozen coffee and is only valid on March 8.
