Continental Drive-in, the last remaining drive-in theater in the Wiregrass, abruptly announced its closing via a Facebook post on New Years’ Eve.
“With a heavy heart, we announce that we ran our final shows this past weekend and have closed Continental Drive-In. Thank you for the memories,” the post read.
Chase Taylor, co-owner of Continental Cinemas, said he’s working with a real estate agent to sell the 16-acre property.
“There’s only ever one reason a business closes, ” Taylor responded when asked whether it was an internal business decision or because of financial sustainability.
“We’re sorry to say it had to be closed,” he said. “There’s nothing much to say other than we appreciate our customers.”
The outdoor cinema, located on US Highway 84 West between Dothan and Enterprise, opened more than 14 years ago with four screens named to honor historical drive-ins once popular in the Wiregrass – the Skyview, the Starlight, the Dixieland, and the Goober.
Chase and his father, Jeff Taylor, opened the theater to expand into the Enterprise and Dothan markets years after opening the five-screen theater in Troy in 1998.
In 2015, there were nine drive-in theaters remaining in Alabama. Continental Drive-in joins two other theaters that have closed in the last four years. Many have shifted their business model to only be open seasonally.
Below is a list of the names of six remaining drive-ins in the state and their location:
• 411 Drive-In Theater, Old Highway 411 West, Centre
• Blue Moon Drive-In Theater, 4690 Hwy. 78 West, Gu-Win
• Cinemagic Drive-In Theatre, 1702 Jefferson St. SE, Athens
• Henagar Drive-in Theatre, 168 Gourge Road, Henagar
• King Drive-In Theatre, 18478 Highway 43, Russellville
• Sand Mountain Twin Drive-In Theater, 10480 U.S. 431, Boaz
