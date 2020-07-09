Eufaula activates nightly curfew for residents

EUFAULA - The City of Eufaula has activated a nightly curfew. Mayor Jack Tibbs signed the order issuing a citywide curfew Tuesday afternoon.
The curfew runs from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. seven days a week, and will be effective until July 22.
Eufaula is located in Barbour County. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health as of Thursday, Barbour County has 362 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 59 new cases being reported in the last 14 days. Two deaths from COVID-19 have been reported.
Putting a curfew in place was done in effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. The Alabama Department of Public Health has designated Barbour County as a high risk area for the virus. A local state of emergency has also been issued for Eufaula due to the virus.
Officials say to protect citizens, it was necessary to implement the curfew.
Under the order, no one will be allowed to be in or remain in public places during curfew hours unless they are performing one of exceptions set forth in the order:
» Returning to someone’s place of residence from outside the city
» Traveling to a place of residence located outside the city
» Traveling through the city from one location outside the city to another location outside the city
This curfew will not apply to persons performing work at their place of employment, or traveling to and from their places of employment.
Persons may lawfully leave their residence during the hours of curfew to engage in the following activities:
» Visiting a health or veterinary care professional
» Obtaining medical supplies or medications
» Obtaining necessary grocery items
» Obtaining safety and sanitation items for residence
» Providing care for minors and or elderly dependence persons with disabilities
» Complying with court orders and law enforcement, and other legal mandates
» Caring for a friend, family member, or pets in another household
Eufaula residents who do not comply with the order may face a fine of up to $500 and/or up to 180 days in jail.
