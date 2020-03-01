Flowers Hospital is searching for a chief executive officer, according to a job posting on the hospital’s parent company website — Community Health Systems, based in Franklin, Tenn.
According to a statement released Sunday afternoon from the hospital, Chief Executive Officer Heath Phillips recently announced his intention to resign and accept an out-of-state position in managed care.
His last day at Flowers will be March 20.
“Heath has been a strong leader for our hospital, and we appreciate all he has done in service to our patients and community,” the statement said.
When contacted on LinkedIn, Phillips responded that Flowers “is a special place with some of the best employees, volunteers and physicians you will find anywhere. I have loved being a part of it for the last few years.”
Phillips was named CEO at the second-largest health care facility in the Wiregrass in May 2017.
Before being named to the top administrative role at Flowers, he served in the same position at Medical Center Enterprise, which is also owned by CHS.
Phillips had previously worked as chief operating officer at Flowers Hospital in 2014 and 2015. In 2016, he was promoted to CEO at Medical Center Enterprise.
“Since coming back to Dothan in 2017, Heath has helped the hospital and its affiliated clinics increase the number of patients served by sustaining strong relationships with all providers on the medical staff, both employed and independent,” the statement from Flowers said. “Heath leaves Flowers Hospital and its affiliated access points well-positioned for continued success. We wish him much success in his new role.”
Flowers Hospital is a 235-bed health care facility that employs around 1,350 people. Flowers’ parent company owns, operates or leases 99 hospitals in 17 states with approximately 17,000 licensed beds.
The job posting states that the CEO will be part of the operational decision-making process and be aware of changes in health care matters that could impact the hospital.
The CEO will ensure the hospital’s success “through quality enhancement, cost containment, revenue growth and development of strong relationships with hospital staff, board members, and community leaders.”
From the job posting:
The CEO reports directly to CHS senior management and to the hospital’s board of directors. The CEO will oversee multiple department heads including the hospital’s chief financial officer and chief nursing officer.
Requirements:
A master’s degree in hospital administration and/or business administration.
A minimum of five or more years of demonstrated successful leadership at a health care facility, which includes but is not limited to: building relationships with board members, physicians, hospital employees, and community; growing hospital revenue to meet budgetary goals and objectives; and meeting necessary regulatory and compliance approvals and quality accreditations.
