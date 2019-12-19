Dothan could be seeing more shops and even housing downtown in the coming year when renovations are complete in the former juvenile justice building on Foster Street.
The Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority’s board of directors entered into a development and property release agreement with a contractor to do a detailed audit of the site’s potential.
Board Secretary Susan Wilkins indicated the purpose would be to redevelop the site for the purpose of a commercial and multi-use residential property.
“We’d like to see anything that’s on our top priority in our strategic plans, so a mixed juice of elements would be great. More retail spaces would be great, residential living would be great, all of those things are big puzzle pieces that would kind of plug in some gaps that we have,” DDRA Executive Director Jamie Bienvenu said. “That would really sort of push us forward in our momentum.”
The firm RGH, based in New Jersey, will be working with the DDRA through a public-private partnership to revitalize the presently unoccupied properties at 173 and 179 N. Foster St.
Houston County Commissioners sold the property to the DDRA for $108,000 after juvenile court services vacated the building and moved into the basement of the Houston County Courthouse over a year ago.
The DDRA saw the juvenile justice building as a key property to redevelop in line with its overall mission of restoring the downtown area.
Bienvenu said the board will be able to release more details about its plans once a lease is in place and the due diligence phase is over.
The property is one of many the Dothan commission has helped the DDRA secure for revitalization efforts, in line with the city’s and Visit Dothan’s goals of improving areas at the crossroads of two major highways that experience a large amount of through traffic.
The most growth has been on Foster Street, which now features casual and upscale dining options, coffee bars, gift shops, boutiques and more.
The DDRA has been knocking off goal after goal this year, including having a radio station’s presence downtown. WDIG, owned and operated by Larry Williams, was formerly inside the Nest – which serves as a sort-of business hub. The rock-and-roll station will soon be located inside Porter Paint, but will conduct some shows on the sidewalk to bring live music and promote merchants downtown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.