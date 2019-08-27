ABBEVILLE – The 500,000 square-foot building at the intersection of U.S. Highway 431 and Alabama Highway 27 no longer haunts Henry County Commission Chairman/Probate Judge David Money.
“For the past 10 years, we passed this building, and it became something of an albatross to us all,” he said while speaking at Abbeville Fiber’s grand opening. “We all wondered if (the vacant status) would ever change. Today is the day. Today is a red-letter day.”
Dignitaries from every realm – from business to politics to even sports – traveled to Abbeville Tuesday to celebrate one of the largest economic investments in rural Henry County ever. Abbeville Fiber, a new subsidiary of Great Southern Wood Preserving, will employ about 115 people at full operation – and its creation represents about a $30 million investment into the community.
It is the first business to occupy the large facility since West Point Pepperell ceased operations – and sliced more than 1,400 jobs – in 2007.
“Alabama is a place where we build ourselves up and celebrate the entrepreneur,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey told the crowd. “This is proof it’s worth investing in our hometowns.”
Since Abbeville Fiber is a subsidiary of Great Southern Wood, also known as Yellawood, its origins root themselves in Abbeville native Jimmy Rane. Rane said he purchased the building in 2013 when West Point Pepperell officials discussed tearing it down for salvage after years of being unable to sell the facility.
Despite Rane’s purchase, officials could not lure another business to the location. Eventually Rane purchased a couple of sawmills in North Carolina and had the idea of installing a similar product in Abbeville.
Rane asked Michael Lancaster, a manager at one of the North Carolina sawmills, to see if the idea could work in October 2016. Lancaster said he believed it could, though it took some finagling.
“There were a lot of big challenges: finding the space for the logs, I had to flip equipment around, I had to change equipment a lot to get it to fit,” said Lancaster, Abbeville Fiber’s general manager. “From (one room) to the other side of the building was all shelves – wall-to-wall shelves. We had to clean them all out.”
The project also required the efforts of officials in both Henry and Houston counties, the cities within them, and some of the boards that helped them operate. Houston County Commissioners voted earlier this year to include Henry County in its industrial development authority, a move that helped Houston County and the City of Dothan to match the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce’s $50,000 gift toward the construction of a railway spur.
“In some places, they talk about regionalism. In Houston County, they live it,” Money said.
Federal and state funds also bolstered the local efforts to install the infrastructure improvements the business needs to operate. Money and Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Parker thanked all of the entities that helped with the effort, which appears to be revitalizing Abbeville.
“What was once an albatross is a shining beacon on the hill,” Money said.
