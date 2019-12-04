The long-awaited opening of David’s Catfish House in Dothan is taking place next week.
Parker Armstrong, one of the partners bringing the Southern seafood chain to Dothan, said he’s happy it’s finally happening and hopes to have a ribbon-cutting event alongside the grand opening on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m.
The franchise on Westgate Parkway will be officially open for business at 11 a.m.
The waterfront property, which overlooks a retention pond near Wiregrass Commons Mall, will be the only restaurant of its kind in Dothan. It will seat about 225 people, and the seafood is sourced from Bayou La Batre in Mobile County, the website notes.
The restaurant partners originally announced an anticipated opening date in August but have suffered some setbacks during construction. First, poor soil quality slowed the project for a few months.
Then, Hurricane Michael created a backlog of projects for contractors and subcontractors.
David’s Catfish House opened in Monroeville in 1983 and has since expanded to several locations in south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. The Dothan location will be the easternmost outpost.
The cheese grits from David’s Catfish House have twice been placed on the Alabama Board of Tourism’s list of “100 Dishes to Eat Before You Die.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.