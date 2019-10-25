Seventeen years, a few more stores, several more employees and millions more in sales later, Jim Whaley Tires is once again one of the state’s top retailers.
The Alabama Retail Association announced this week that the seven-store tire and automotive service chain captured its 2019 Silver Alabama Retailer of the Year award for businesses that record more than $20 million in sales. Jim Whaley Tires, which operates locations in five Wiregrass cities, first won an ARA Retailer of the Year award in 2002 when the company had stores in just three cities and tallied $4 million in annual sales.
“It’s just an honor to accept the award on behalf of my company and employees,” Whaley said Friday. “It’s certainly a Jim Whaley Tires, Inc. award, not a Jim Whaley award.”
Whaley began his career in tire stores as soon as he earned his driver’s license at 16. He approached a Big 10 Tires location in Pensacola, Florida, and asked for a job – one he received immediately.
After graduating from the University of West Florida with a degree in business administration, Whaley began managing Big 10 stores – first in Mobile then in Dothan. In 1986 he took ownership of the Big 10 store on Montgomery Highway – a location that he still operates today.
That is when Whaley crafted a formula that still guides the way he operates business today.
“I said I wanted to go in and work hard every day, treat people like I want to be treated and bring quality products and service,” he said. “Never give up. You face adversity in business just like you do in all endeavors in life. When you do, you’ve just got to find a way around it or through it and persevere.”
Patience has also served Whaley well. While expanding to seven stores in 33 years is not what he calls a “rapid” expansion, Whaley has never had to shutter a location.
“We’ve been a slow-evolving company,” he said. “As we’ve had good people available and when I’ve got a good team built together, we’ve been able to move. It’s been successful for us.”
Whaley has also adjusted to trends in the tire and automotive industry while remaining true to the original cause. The business began as a place to sell tires and fix suspensions and brakes and has grown into “drivability” repairs like fixing sensors and other minor issues.
However, Whaley avoided the low-rider trend and warmed up to lift kits once automotive manufacturers sanctioned them.
“We want to be your standard family tire retailer that you can count on for great service, great products,” he said.
The greatest key to success is his employees, Whaley said.
“When we get a good employee or candidate, we rarely lose them,” he said. “I’ve been blessed over the years with great employees.”
