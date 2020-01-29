A business resource lounge recently opened at the corner of North St. Andrews and Troy streets in downtown Dothan for local entrepreneurs to host meetings, work, and collaborate with others.
The owner of Jus Relax, a Dothan native, was inspired by concentrated efforts by the city to revive the downtown area to its former glory by stimulating small business growth in the area.
“I wanted to be a part of revitalizing the downtown area and bring something to the city that is a complement to their efforts, not a distraction,” Allen Forrest, founder of the Forrest Group, said.
He said the intention was to provide a space that could bring entrepreneurs and creatives together in a space where they can collaborate. The name of the institution – Jus Relax – speaks to the vibe he hopes he created in the space by implementing aromatherapy, soft LED lighting, and comfortable couches.
Soon, the lounge will also sell alcohol if the city approves a specialty liquor retail license in a couple months, Forrest said.
“I wanted it to be more about relaxation than about business,” Forrest said. “Offices can stifle creativity.”
His concept, he called the three C’s -- commerce, creativity, and collaboration.
Inside are several rooms with conference tables, TVs, computers, printers, and seating areas.
Access is membership-based for $24.99 monthly -- $14 monthly if people sign up under the founding membership deal -– but others can have a la carte access for $9 a day. Members have access to computer, scanning, faxing services, and 30% off wellness products sold within the shop.
For more info, interested parties can visit jusrelax.io.
The Forrest Group has a variety of ventures in logistics, retail, advertising and will be opening a lounge inside the Birmingham airport this year, Forrest said. Its menu will be designed by award-winning southern chef Chris Hastings.
