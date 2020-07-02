Laurel Oaks Behavioral Health Center in Dothan has named Jeanette Jackson, MSW, LCSW, as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1.
Jackson comes to Laurel Oaks from Gulf Coast Treatment Center in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, where she served as CEO since 2013.
“Jeanette brings an exceptional background in leadership, a proven passion in treatment for children and a commitment to excellence in patient care,” said Tim Bedford, Group Director. “With a background as a social worker and recreational therapy, she has the skill set, vision and values to lead Laurel Oaks into the future. Jeanette understands the complex challenges facing children with mental health issues and will play an integral role helping physicians and staff deliver quality, personalized service, maintain high standards of patient safety and implement new programs to serve patients.”
Jackson holds a Bachelor of Science in Therapeutic Recreation from Old Dominion University; received her Master of Science in Clinical Social Work from Norfolk State University; and is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker.
Laurel Oaks Behavioral Health Center is a 118-bed psychiatric hospital and residential treatment center for children and adolescents ages 4-18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.