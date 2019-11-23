Music will blare from the edge of the Northside Mall parking lot, where a food truck will serve hot chocolate and snacks to hundreds of people – all after midnight.
Two off-duty police officers will provide security, and portable toilets will provide relief for those milling about. No, this isn’t some outdoor concert or music festival – such is life in retail these days ahead of the annual Black Friday shopping extravaganza that kicks holiday commerce into high gear.
These are the amenities that Eagle Eye Outfitters, an outdoor apparel and amenity retailer, will provide to those waiting for its doors to open officially at 5 a.m. Friday. The response is based upon situations that developed in last year’s season, said Susan Anderson, who owns Eagle Eye with her husband, Mark.
“We had 800 people at our doors when we opened last year,” she said, noting the store will provide goodie bags and gift cards to the first 500 customers through the door. “We had 100 at 9 the night before.
Anderson said an overall strong economy, especially with record or near-record employment numbers locally, has fueled great shopping seasons in recent years. Matt Parker, Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce president, concurs.
“The economy in the Dothan area is seeing all-time lows in unemployment levels and wages have risen the past few years, so that means more disposable income – which points to a positive trend for a great holiday season for retail,” he said.
Industry projections indicate retailers could experience even more growth in sales in 2019. According to the National Retail Federation sales could increase between 3.8 and 4.2 percent, while Kiplinger believes the growth will be as high as 5.4 percent.
Dr. Steve Turkoski, a DACC project manager and researcher, notes sales tax collections in December have increased by an average of 4.06 percent in the past five years. If replicated this year, it means Dothan-based businesses will sell more than $194 million in goods in December alone.
Kiplinger projects online sales will skyrocket 21 percent this year, which will benefit businesses like Dothan-based Jeffers Pet, a pet and livestock supply store that has built an online – and regional – following.
“Our average customer is from 50 miles away,” said vice president Ruth Jeffers-Phillips. “It’s our fierce determination to take care of the customer. When you’re placing an order at Jeffers, you’re dealing with someone who has knowledge of the subject matter. We love our pets.”
While all things point to a positive holiday shopping season, retailers face one major challenge – the calendar. Last year’s Thanksgiving occurred on Nov. 22, and this year’s is on Nov. 28 – a full six days later.
For Jeffers-Phillips, that means one less Monday in the calendar, which she said is huge in e-commerce. Some pre-planning and promotions have mitigated that, though, and Anderson said the same for her business.
“We did a little marketing earlier. We moved up our gift guide that we send out a week, and that seemed to help,” she said.
Though one aspect of human nature may lessen the impact of the short season, Anderson said.
“People wait to the last minute anyway,” she said.
