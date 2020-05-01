Many small businesses don’t know their occupancy rates, or the numbers they have may not be accurate because they’re based on a building’s prior use.
Fire Prevention Chief David Hasty said the Fire Department has already been fielding many calls from store owners needing help in determining their business’s maximum occupancy load, based on Gov. Kay Ivey’s new emergency public health guidelines that require retail stores to cut their normal max occupancy in half.
Businesses seeking guidance can contact (334)-615-3500.
Occupancy load factor is figured by a business’ square footage and the facility’s primary use. Mercantile businesses are measures based on the size of their showroom.
For retail stores for which occupancy cannot be determined by architect blueprints or fire safety plans, a field officer from the fire department will visit the business to measure the showroom in square feet to help an owner determine what the occupancy load is in order to be in compliance with state regulations.
“I’d say the biggest thing there is making sure patrons are six feet apart,” Hasty said. “They can keep an accurate number of how many people inside their store.”
Hasty recommends that everyone when going out in public to wear masks as an added layer of precaution.
“I think our community is going to be conscientious,” Hasty said, noting many businesses that are staying informed of the new regulation. “If they’re using common sense and maintaining that social distancing, I think we’ll be just fine.”
Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba agreed with the sentiments and was pleased that the updated order, which took effect Friday, was allowing small local businesses to reopen to the public – something he and the other mayors of the 10 largest cities in Alabama had fought to get.
“We had really thought there was going to be a lot of questions and confusion, but there hasn’t been very much,” he said.
The only point of confusion has been occupancy rates, but Saliba said he believes everyone is willing to comply with the safety protocols and do not anticipate having any issues.
If there are issues of non-compliance with Ivey’s orders, the city relies on community members to call and report a problem.
“The only time we go out and check a business is when (citizens) called it in to our queue alert when they feel like they’re supposed to be following a certain regulation,” Saliba said.
If there is uncertainty about whether a store is compliant with all tenets of the safety order, the police department may contact the governor’s office, the Alabama Department of Public Health, and the state attorney general’s office for specific guidance.
Stores found to be non-compliant are subject to a $500 fine.
As positive cases of the coronavirus plateau in Alabama, Saliba and the other nine mayors of Alabama’s largest cities are encouraging Ivey to consider reopening “close-contact” service businesses and provide a definite timeline for restaurateurs about when they can plan to reopen.
“We, the mayors, have determined that many of the beauticians and barbers have not received any subsidy funding or unemployment compensation,” Mobile Mayor William “Sandy” Stimpson said on behalf of all the mayors to Gov. Ivey on March 28. “As each day goes by, they become more desperate. In order to give them hope, they need a date certain they can reopen.”
Ivey acknowledged receipt of their letter in a press statement, but said reopening will need to be a gradual process.
“I know this is a hard and confusing time. A lot of people are concerned about their businesses and a lot of people are concerned about health and safety. We’re really close to be able to accomplish both groups’ wishes,” Saliba said. “We just really need to hang in there and try to work together."
