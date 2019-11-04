After being competitors for more than 20 years, ARI Hetra and MAHA USA are joining forces to design, manufacture and sell heavy-duty truck maintenance shop equipment in North America.
The flagship product for both companies is the mobile column lift. Going forward, the two companies will be the dominant provider of ball-screw-based MCLs in North America, all made at MAHA’s manufacturing facility in Pinckard.
MCLs have become the preferred solution to lift trucks weighing as much as 150,000 pounds with any wheelbase or width. As the name implies, mobile column lifts are easily moved between service bays and are purchased at a fraction of the cost of permanently installed, drive-on lifts.
The companies have tens of thousands of MCLs installed across the continent.
“By combining our manufacturing operations, we expect improved efficiency and we look forward to greater innovation through combined product development efforts as well,” said Juergen Werner, managing director of MAHA USA.
The lifts will be sold under the ARI Hetra brand, whose bright “safety green” products are recognized throughout the U.S. and Canada. The nationwide ARI sales and service team will assume responsibility for ongoing support of all MAHA lifts in the market.
