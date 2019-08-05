The journey to supply 500,000 new skilled workers to Alabama’s workforce began with an educational opportunity for several nonprofit groups Monday at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce.
Southeast AlabamaWorks!, a regional workforce development group, organized a meeting between several other workforce development groups and community-based organizations who have job seekers as clients. The collaboration allowed the workforce programs – most of them state-based – to share the services they provide in an effort to connect potential workers with available resources.
“Our mission was to create a regional alliance between community-based organizations and nonprofits (and) regional training and resource providers,” said Ryan Richards, Southeast AlabamaWorks! director. “(There) is a big, untapped (group) of individuals that go through these service organizations that may not be aware of the career opportunities that are out there.”
Richards said the idea stems from Gov. Kay Ivey’s call to introduce 500,000 people with some occupational credentials to the workforce in six years. While the southeastern region will contribute a small portion of that number, Richards said local leaders want to “smash” the goals designated for them.
Six organizations provided a snapshot of their programs that could help current job hunters obtain employment and contribute to the effort dubbed Success Plus.
>> The Alabama Career Center offers the use of computers for online job applications to those looking for employment opportunities. It can also help employers coordinate job interviews, develop job descriptions, organize job fairs, and access sources of state and federal funding that can help train future and new employees.
>> Alfred Saliba Family Services Center connects clients with employers and provides an extensive amount of services to ensure those who gain employment retain that employment. Belinda Mitchell said employers love the center’s commitment to removing barriers to employment, its case management abilities, and its dedication. “There’s never a case that’s closed,” she said.
>> The Alabama Community College System offers several services outside of connecting students to four-year schools, said Jennifer Hall of Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia. Local community colleges can partner with employers to create non-credit training courses that fit an industry need. Additionally it can help job seekers finish their high school diplomas or obtain their General Education Diploma certificate.
>> The Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services offers several services to connect those with disabilities to educational and occupational opportunities. It offers job readiness and placement classes, organizes college and industry tours and helps students obtain needed accommodations for work or school. Additionally a rehabilitation engineer can help businesses design and build needed accommodations or address accessibility issues.
>> The Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind offers schools at four different campuses but has several regional offices that provide many services. Those include job coaching, resume writing ,and interviewing classes. The institute also helps those in need obtain adaptive technologies that facilitate independence at home and work and can supply sign language services for employees or a business’ customers.
>> The Small Business Development Council, based regionally at Troy University, offers several services to businesses with fewer than 500 employees that can help them in a variety of ways. Some programs promote financial literacy while another helps businesses compete for government contracts.
David Duke, Wiregrass 2-1-1 director, said the alliance formed during the meeting will likely improve the quality of life for those who need a boost.
“I don’t think the community at large is aware of all the programs that are available to help with job opportunities, especially for people who don’t pursue a college education,” he said. “There are people who are struggling, and these programs help with that.”
Duke said the partnership should also bolster the area’s economy by connecting job seekers to training opportunities and job openings.
“So many people want to move from here because they don’t think there are jobs here, and that’s a misnomer,” he said. “There were 7,000 jobs at the (Fort Rucker Job Fair) last week.”
Duke noted the program allowed Wiregrass 2-1-1 to provide better information to job seekers who call the helpline.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.