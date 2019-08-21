An office and retail development on Montgomery Highway may soon triple in size after the Dothan Planning Commission approved a 38,790 square-foot expansion Wednesday.
Owners of the Office Park of Crepe Myrtle submitted the plan, which develops 7.2 acres behind the current shopping center, a few months ago. The Crepe Myrtle plaza is located on Montgomery Highway just inside Ross Clark Circle, and the current structures cover 19,500 square feet, according to Houston County property records.
The new development will utilize one of the current driveways that provide access to Montgomery Highway, though a median will be removed in order to install an extra turn lane.
The commission approved a reduction in the buffer between the development and nearby residential areas, which is allowed if developers add an 8-foot tall fence and increase landscape plantings around the property. A representative for the owners said they accepted the extra requirements.
In other action, the commission:
>> approved a development plan for Agri-AFC’s expanded warehouse and recommended the Dothan City Commission adopt a rezoning request from L-I (light industrial) to H-I (heavy industrial) for the Inez Road property.
>> accepted the development plan for a new office facility at McCord Contract Floors located at 3052 East Cottonwood Road.
>> recommended the Dothan City Commission approve the rezoning of property currently incorporated in the Deer Run Mobile Home Park on Flynn Road. The buildings considered are not a part of the mobile park’s operations, which is why the owner requested rezoning of them from MH-1 (mobile home) to A-C (agricultural-conservation).
>> recommended the Dothan City Commission approve the rezoning of the Abbey Oaks Apartments on Blissett Drive from H-I, B-2 (highway commercial) and R-1 (single-family residential) to R-A (residential apartment).
