City, county, and state officials, as well as representatives of multiple area organizations gathered Thursday to host the 2020 Census Kick-Off at the Dothan City Commission Chambers in the Dothan Civic Center.
The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, City of Dothan, the Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission, the Wiregrass Foundation, Henry, Houston and Geneva counties have joined forces to increase participation in the upcoming 2020 Alabama Census. The partnership is coordinated by Lori Wilcoxon.
“Information gathered from the upcoming 2020 Census is very important,” said Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce Board Chairman Cliff Mendheim. “Our goal is to educate the community on the importance of their participation. The number of residents who participate in the census helps to determine how the counties move ahead during the next 10 years. It helps to determine what will be built, such as schools and hospitals. Every count matters.”
The census is conducted every 10 years. Last year, the rate of participation in Geneva and Houston counties was roughly 70 percent. Henry County’s participation was in the 50 percent range.
All three counties are working with Wiregrass Foundation and the Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission toward a goal of 90 percent participation. Wilcoxon will be traveling through the area, along with volunteers, educating the community on the importance of participating in the census.
Low participation has an adverse effect on programs throughout the city and county, said Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba. With a low census participation rate, programs such as school lunch programs, SNAP, Medicare Part B, Head Start, low income home energy programs, Section 8 housing programs and foster care programs could be affected.
“You can see how everyone’s participation does matter,” Saliba said.
According to Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver and Henry County Commission Chairman David Money, an underreported census would also diminish government funds received for roads.
“I have already started receiving calls regarding some people not liking the questions asked on the census, and I understand that," Culver said. "But, it’s quick, it’s simple and we need everyone’s participation. We need to reach those undercounted and underserved. That’s the goal of this partnership. This partnership between counties, the Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission, and the Wiregrass Foundation is just another example of living in the greatest part of the state of Alabama. We are working together to move forward with everyone’s help. We need everyone’s participation to meet this goal.”
Alabama State Rep. Jeff Sorrells and Rep. Steve Clouse were both in attendance for the kick-off.
Both men spoke about educating everyone in the community about the census, and standing together to make a difference in the communities involved.
“Stand together,” Sorrells said. “Remember what goes on this year after the census is completed with affect the area for the next 10 years. Put the word out and encourage everyone to participate.”
Wiregrass Foundation President Dr. Barbara Alford characterized census participation as an investment in the community. The community receives roughly $1,600 per each person who participates in the census.
Flyers for the 2020 Census are scheduled to be received by mail by mid-March. A 800 number will be listed as well as a web address for residents to visit to fill out the census.
All city and county residents residing in Henry, Houston, and Geneva counties are urged to participate.
