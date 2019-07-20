Dothan-area residents will have to wait a bit longer before a much-anticipated restaurant will open in the Circle City.
Due to weather and other construction delays, David’s Catfish House may not open until October, said Parker Armstrong, one of the partners bring the regional Southern-style restaurant to Dothan. Armstrong said area contractors have numerous projects to address in addition to his, resulting in some construction delays.
The restaurant, which will be located beside the Best Western hotel on Westgate Parkway, was originally scheduled to open in March or April. Poor soil on the construction site resulted in about a three-month delay, pushing the projected grand opening to August.
The restaurant will seat 225, and 50 to 60 jobs will be created with its opening.
David’s Catfish House began in Waynesboro, Mississippi, before moving to Monroeville in 1986. From there, it has expanded to several locations throughout southern Alabama and northwestern Florida.
The eatery’s cheese grits have appeared on the Alabama Board of Tourism’s “100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die” list, and the restaurant sources its seafood from Bayou La Batre, according to its website.
The menu includes other Southern-style cuisine options outside of seafood.
