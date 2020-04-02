Unemployment claims rose dramatically last week in southeast Alabama as several businesses were forced to close due to the state’s public health order mandating social distancing measures, according to an official count released by the Alabama Department of Labor on Thursday.
From March 22 to March 28, more than 2,000 workers in Wiregrass counties filed initial claims with the ADL, with Houston County being the most affected, consistent with the number of jobs in and around the city of Dothan.
Here is a county breakdown:
>>Houston, 1,337
>>Dale, 452
>>Henry, 108
>>Geneva, 183
>> Coffee, 493
According to the release, 80,984 initial claims were filed either online or by telephone during this time period; an overwhelming 74,844 of those claims are COVID-19 related.
All industries experienced increases. The majority of claims filed were from employees in the accommodation and food services industry (14,752), followed by INA (unclassified) (17,860), health care and social assistance (6,254), remediation services (5,486), retail trade (4,996), and manufacturing (11,032).
The numbers will likely rise.
