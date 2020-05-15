Red Star, which operates a yeast manufacturing plant on U.S. Highway 431 in Headland, is giving back to the local community by donating bread brought from area bakeries to the Wiregrass Food Bank amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Each week during May, Lesaffre Corp. and Red Star are donating $2,000 worth of bread or other needs to each local food bank in areas where the companies operate. They include Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The total worth of the donated food will reach $100,000.
“When we heard that bread was in need, our teams came up with the idea of purchasing bread from local retail bakers who are suffering as restaurants and small shops are closed in response to COVID-19,” said Tom Benner, president and CEO of Red Star. “With this program, our teams are proud to be helping people in need and businesses in our hometowns.”
The names of bakeries were not revealed, but a release said that it was being bought from local bakers facing decreased sales.
Red Star Yeast is based in Milwaukee. Its product brands include Red Star, Platinum Superior Baking Yeast from Red Star, and Saf-Instant. Red Star Yeast Co. LLC operates two yeast manufacturing plants in the United States — in Headland and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
