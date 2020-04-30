Peanut butter is one of the most popular food items requested by food banks. Not only is it full of protein and several essential vitamins and nutrients, peanut butter is shelf-stable, versatile, and does not require refrigeration. Alabama peanut growers take pride in growing a crop that provides so much to those who are food insecure.
“We are blessed to grow a wholesome and nutritious crop,” said Carl Sanders, president of Alabama Peanut Producers Association and Coffee County peanut farmer. “Peanut farmers are honored to share peanut butter with our friends and neighbors.”
The Alabama Peanut Producers Association and its farmer members have donated 5,760 jars of peanut butter to regional food banks across Alabama to help with the demand for food due to COVID-19. The peanut butter was provided by Peanut Proud, Inc., the non-profit industry organization dedicated to humanitarian efforts.
The donations were given to local food banks in our growers’ communities, including the Wiregrass Area Food Bank, Feeding the Gulf Coast, Judson Baptist Association, Elba Community Food Bank, Covington County, and Peanut Butter & Jesus of Sulligent.
“Peanut butter is a protein source that doesn't require refrigeration. It is an absolutely crucial item to have on hand in a food bank,” said Julie Gonzalez, assistant director of the Wiregrass Area Food Bank. “We at the Wiregrass Area Food Bank are so grateful to our friends at the Alabama Peanut Producers Association for helping us to meet the needs of our community, especially when non-perishable foods are hard to come by and needed most."
The Alabama Peanut Producers Association encourages everyone to help with “Spreading Good,” and donate peanut butter to local food banks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.