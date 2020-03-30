The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce hosted an informative roundtable discussion with a representative for Alabama Small Business Development Center and two local small business owners to discuss the importance of applying for the Small Business Administration (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) during the coronavirus pandemic.
Susan Anderson, co-owner of Eagle Eye Outfitters, and Dave Guiler, with Premier Entertainment Group, talked about their experience filing for the SBA EIDL with Besty Baker, an ASBDC representative at Troy University, and chamber executive director Dean Mitchell, who facilitated the discussion on Monday during a Facebook Live event.
Dean Mitchell: What is the small business disaster loan and who is eligible?
Betsy Baker: Basically, any business or private non-profit in this state is eligible for this loan program. It’s a low-interest loan of up to $2 million with a 3.75% interest rate for small businesses and 2.75% for nonprofits. Principal and interest deferment is at the administrator’s discretion.
It’s available to pay for expense that could have been met had the disaster not occurred.
Mitchell: So that would be payroll, accounts receivable?
Baker: Yes. I think where a lot of miscommunication is that it is a loan program, so there are certain guidelines. There are eligibility requirements that businesses have to meet, so you’re going to have to have your financial information together. You’re going to have to have a good credit score. You know, these are all things that will come in to play in your eligibility. We’ve been telling people if you’re unsure, apply. It’s going to be several days before you hear anything. But that is what we’re encouraging whether you think you need the money or not.
Mitchell: The challenge in all this is truly the uncertainty, right?
Baker: Absolutely, it’s changing every day.
Mitchell: How do you determine how much the person would actually be able to receive?
Baker: Basically, it’s what your payroll and other operating expenses are. So let me just say, loans that are over $200,000 must be guaranteed by any owner having a 20% or greater interest in the applicant. The CARES act removed the requirement for personal guarantees for loans under $200,000, but basically when I say the loan is up to $2 million, your business still has to qualify for that. Now, there is a formula they use with your payroll. You go ahead and fill out the forms and they have the formula on the SBA side.
Mitchell: Obviously, there’s so many small businesses in our community that are hurting. One of the challenges seems to be that there’s so much information out there, it can become overwhelming. You know you need to do it. What went behind your decision to go ahead and get going with this?
Anderson: I think it’s really important to network with other business owners to stay up to date on what’s going on. Contact your bank. They have been keeping us up-to-date on the changes as well. Even this weekend, our banker let us know about some additional changes with the payroll guarantee loan that’s coming. What we keep hearing is to go ahead and apply. If you end up qualifying for other areas, like other loans or other opportunities like the one in the stimulus bill, it was still worth it to go ahead and apply. There are no pre-payment or early payoff penalty.
I was also told to go ahead and apply for the maximum amount that I thought I needed, so I went ahead and shot for the moon because it was cheap money with it being at the percentage interest rate that it was in the long-term that we could file for. Just having that in the background, as a Plan B, if we don’t qualify for any of the others, we have that to fall back on.
Dave Guiler: Same thing. For us, it was like we were fully booked out for the end of the year. As soon as it happened, we lost almost all of our bookings in 48 hours, so I went straight to the SBA website, which is actually a fantastic website and easy to navigate. Like I said, it was really easy to apply.
Mitchell: How long did it take y’all to file the paperwork?
Guiler: It took me about 30 minutes to fill out, taking my time reading through it. It seemed a little confusing. It seems a little more geared toward losing assets versus that economic industry. Long story short, after I sent it to my accountant and banker, it probably took two hours total at night -- and that was two weeks ago.
Baker noted that the best time to file is after 7 p.m. and before 7 a.m. to prevent the site from crashing.
Mitchell: What does having your financials in order mean?
Baker: They want the most recent completed tax return. They ask for your profit-and-loss statement, your balance sheet, these are things that a well-operating business, you’re going to have that. Your sales figures for the prior three years month-by-month. We get clients calling us in a panic that haven’t been keeping up with that. First and foremost, you need to have those financials in order.
If you go to asbdc.org, on the main page website, the Alabama Small Business Development Center, it’s going to have all that information you’re going to need to have in hand.
Go ahead and look at the forms, get familiar with it before you go online.
One thing I did want to share, we got about two hours ago an email from the state office saying that the SBA has a new application process. It is a fluid process.
Mitchell: What if you’ve only been in business 90 days?
Baker: As long as you were in operation on Jan. 31, 2020.
Mitchell: What about the paperwork?
Baker: My understanding is that you need documents year-to-date, your most recent completed.
Mitchell: How long before an applicant hears something back?
Baker: I’m going to say a minimum of a couple of weeks to hear something back.
The DACC will have more information about other loans and assistance businesses can apply for through the new recently-approved stimulus package, including the Paycheck Protection Act, as it becomes available.
