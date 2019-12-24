Editor’s note: As 2019 ends, the Dothan Eagle is presenting a year-in-review series highlighting the area’s top events. The stories were selected by the Eagle’s news team and will be published through New Year’s Eve.
For Kelsey Barnard Clark, 2019 was a bit of a blur.
“It’s been good, though. It’s been a big difference but definitely positive,” Clark said.
As the Season 16 winner on Bravo’s “Top Chef,” Clark has seen her professional life change dramatically.
She received a $125,000 prize as well as a feature story in Food & Wine magazine. Clark also was chosen as the season’s fan favorite by viewers, for which she earned a $10,000 prize.
But the exposure from the show, including magazine and news articles as well as appearances all over the country, has created a wealth of opportunities for Clark.
She’ll be serving as an ambassador for three years for the Pennsylvania-based brewery Yuengling. She signed a deal for a cooking and lifestyle book with a release planned for spring 2021 and the possibility of more books to follow.
Then there’s her restaurant and catering business, KBC on Foster, in downtown Dothan — a Southern-inspired restaurant with French touches. Since the “Top Chef” finale aired in March, the restaurant has been renovated and expanded to a full-service eatery and catering venue.
“Dothan-wise, I feel like we’ve always been pretty steady, but I think the biggest change is now we have people stopping on the way down to the beach or on the way to Atlanta or here and there, where before people would have never stopped,” Clark said. “That would have never happened before the show. People didn’t even know where Dothan was, and if they stopped, they probably would have stopped at Chick-fil-A. They would have never stopped and detoured to come down here.”
Today, KBC fully encompasses the adjacent building that was previously used as an event venue and extra restaurant seating. The renovation expanded the restaurant’s kitchen, created designated office space, a full bar where patrons can dine if they so choose, and areas where seating can accommodate larger parties. There’s also designated event spaces downstairs and upstairs. The upstairs venue is an open space with rooftop access looking down on Foster Street. The sound system was updated, allowing for music to be piped throughout the entire business or cut off in certain rooms so that a private party can have quiet if necessary.
The restaurant’s walls are filled with photographs from Clark’s family as well as dishes from the restaurant her grandfather operated.
KBC on Foster serves a lunch menu with a variety of soups, salads and sandwiches. The supper menu includes entrees like cast iron chicken and duck à l’orange as well as starters such as Clark’s “Top Chef” deviled eggs. Saturday’s brunch menu features steak and eggs, stone-ground grits with gouda cheese and an assortment of biscuits.
Clark said that at the start of her “Top Chef” experience, she didn’t think much about the larger impacts a win could have on her business and the Dothan community. But the potential impact became clear as filming neared an end and other contestants debated how they wanted to be identified as far as their city of residence and their restaurant affiliations — identifiers that would appear on screen each time the chef was featured.
Others also saw the possible impact. The day after her win aired — and a huge downtown celebration was held — the Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority voted to help Clark expand her restaurant to the tune of $151,000 and a 10-year commitment from her to keep the restaurant in downtown Dothan.
Downtown businesses also have seen the benefit of the additional traffic coming to KBC.
“If anyone can put your town on the map, it’s going to affect the whole town. It’s not going to affect just me or just my restaurant,” Clark said. “Notoriety to your town will affect the whole town. It will bring more people here; more people will stay in hotels. So it is important as business owners that you do your part to help everyone, not just your house. And that’s important to me.”
While grateful for the opportunities “Top Chef” created for her, Clark was relieved when the season had fully aired. And it’s likely that Clark will continue to see even more opportunities down the line.
“That’s the thing about ‘Top Chef’ and Bravo, specifically, they’re really, really great at keeping you in the family for life,” Clark said. “They want you to be a part of the show. Fans really like to see old people come back, so I hope to be involved with the brand and with the company forever.”
But she has no plans to leave Dothan.
“The more I travel, the more I really, really appreciate a small town and being from here,” Clark said. “You come home to normalcy here.”
She’s expanded her staff at KBC, but Clark said she’s even more hands-on and protective of the business than she was before “Top Chef.”
“I think I just feel this pressure — I know people are watching and I know people want me to mess up,” Clark said. “So, there is a lot less leniency in my life than there ever has been. I’m under a microscope and fully aware of it. I don’t worry, but I’m definitely more attuned to the fact that my mess-ups are going to seem larger than a lot of people’s, obviously.”
