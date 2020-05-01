Christy Keyton was ready for business Friday when she reopened her downtown Dothan shop Naomi & Olive.
She had a plan to limit the number of customers in her store. She had a mask to wear and supplies to keep surfaces sanitized. She braced herself to not hug her regular customers if they came in the store. And, thanks to Kidwell Custom Framing, Keyton had a stylishly-framed droplet shield hanging at the register to separate the cashier from customers.
By lunch, she’d had at least one order for a delivery – a service Keyton started offering after closing Naomi & Olive because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She’ll keep doing deliveries on Fridays until people become more comfortable with getting out in public.
“I think some people are still afraid,” Keyton said.
Retailers began reopening their businesses on Friday, a day after Alabama’s stay-at-home order expired and the less restrictive safer-at-home order took effect. Restaurants, churches and close-contact businesses are still closed, but retailers were allowed to open. The state’s beaches also reopened and elective medical procedures were allowed to resume.
“We have learned that what the government determines as essential has put us in not-an-essential category when all the statistics show that a good night’s sleep is vital to good health,” said Mattress USA owner Danny Corley. “… Truly, we are so excited. Our employees are excited to get back doing something that they can say, ‘We have accomplished something.’”
Mattress USA’s two locations on West Main Street and Montgomery Highway both closed in March, although the Dothan business was able to keep paying employees with loan money through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, said Andrew Bath, Corley’s son-in-law, who works for the business. Bath said the owners and managers feel lucky to have secured loan money in the first round of the program because they know other small-business owners who did not.
“We’re family-owned and -operated as most people know,” Bath said. “We treat our employees like family so we didn’t want to lay anybody off.”
Mattress USA reopened with a huge sale at its West Main store – trying to sell inventory before it shifts its operations to the larger Montgomery Highway site, the old Touch of Wood building that the Mattress USA owners recently purchased.
Overall, both Corley and Bath said the family and their employees are excited to be back to business.
“We live here in Dothan; we work here in Dothan; we shop locally here in Dothan; and we’re invested in our community,” Bath said.
At Rudd Furniture on West Main Street near downtown Dothan, Jason Rudd didn’t anticipate a huge rush of customers. The family-owned business, started by Rudd’s grandfather in Ozark in 1945, applied for federal relief loans but the first pool of money ran out before the business received approval. Still, Rudd said the furniture store was in a good position financially to keep their employees working during the shutdown.
Rudd said they’ve spent the past month doing maintenance such as painting the building and cleaning out their warehouse.
“We all just still came to work every day and found our little projects and made the best of what we had,” he said. “… I think staying busy and trying to be productive has been fun, but I’m glad it’s over.”
The store was able to safely make a few deliveries of orders that arrived right before the stay-at-home order was issued, but manufacturers stopped operating and other orders were held up mid-shipment.
A few website orders helped the store keep about 10 to 15% of its sales, and Rudd said he’s grateful for every bit of it. But he doesn’t expect things to return to a “retail normalcy” until late summer.
“It’s not going to happen next week,” Rudd said. “Even though we’re going to be here and ready when people feel that they’re ready to get out and shop − we’re going to be ready for them. It was like a pause button. It’s like the clock stopped four weeks ago and you just pick back up.”
