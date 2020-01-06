Chick-Fil-A’s Ross Clark Circle location will be closing soon for an extensive remodeling project on the entire restaurant.
Thursday, Jan. 9 will be its last day open before temporarily closing until its target opening in late February.
“A lot of it is just No. 1, updating the décor up front. It’s going to look completely different. It’s going to be the most current design. That refresh will be nice,” owner Jeff Koch said. “The kitchen will be completely redesigned. That’s the bigger part of the project.”
The front of the store, which hasn’t received updates in about six years, will be getting new counter tops, a new back splash, furniture, flooring, lighting, and paint and will be reconfigured to provide more seating.
Behind the store, the service yard will be removed so construction can extend the back wall of the restaurant, adding about 250 square feet in the kitchen.
Koch said it was important to update the over 20-year-old kitchen to increase capacity to bag food faster and get customers through the line at a faster pace, which is the primary reason for the remodel.
“We want to continue to serve our customers and do the best for us and the best for them. We don’t want them waiting in really long lines. We can leverage technology and use different things to service more cars at a quicker pace,” he said.
The remodeling will add a covered canopy on the ordering side that will come back almost to the double-door entrance with fans and heaters for team members. The drive-through window will be removed and replaced with a door – a brand new innovation for Chick-fil-A stores – to be covered with a canopy as well. Another waffle fry station will be added to the kitchen for quicker bagging.
Right now, during peak lunchtime hours, it takes about 20 seconds to serve each car at the window. Koch believes redesigning the kitchen, adding equipment, and removing the drive-through will improve the time to around 15 seconds per car.
Koch said he understands seeing the long line from the roadside could deter people from visiting the restaurant.
“We can cut that down about 5 seconds and that will help with lines and congestion,” Koch said. “We will be able to serve more cars. Lines will be visibly shorter and we think that will attract more customers.”
He said he is continuing to work with the city of Dothan to introduce a 20-seat outdoor patio in the future, but that will not be a part of the current remodel.
Nearby at Wiregrass Commons Mall, a mobile curbside pick-up option is available as of Monday morning. Customers can use the Chick-fil-A app to order food and wait in a designated parking spot, marked with a sign, to the right of the food court entrance. A carhop will bring the order to the car.
Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A employees idled by the renovation will still be collecting a paycheck.
“For me, it was really important to care for the team. Everyone’s got bills,” Koch said.
Some employees will be added to the Wiregrass Mall location as he expects it will be busier the next couple of months. Some experienced employees will be training new hires at locations around the US.
Everyone else will be earning a check and have the opportunity to earn more by volunteering at local nonprofits.
Koch will have a better idea of a target opening date after contractors start working on the facility.
