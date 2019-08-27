ABBEVILLE – Officials can point to a variety of reasons why they can call the new Abbeville Fiber sawmill a “state-of-the-art” facility – most related to machinery.
“On our sawmill, we’ll run with six people. Typically most have eight to 10, even up to 12,” said Abbeville Fiber general manager Michael Lancaster in reference to new equipment. “The other thing is the optimization, the computerization. Everything runs in automatic.”
The automation begins with the scanning of the logs that enter the facility. Lasers help plant employees determine the lengths each log needs to be cut, factoring in market pricing, Lancaster said.
The sawmill also utilizes other types of cutting-edge technology, including a new dry-chemical process that uses less energy and makes an improved product, Lancaster said. The facility also employs an “auto-grader,” which uses computers instead of human eyes and hands to determine the quality of wood entering the facility.
Despite the automation, the plant currently employs about 65 people. Once officials install the next phase of operations, likely by 2020, it will employ 115 people.
Lancaster said pay for production workers begins at about $12 per hour, while maintenance workers start at more than $20 per hour. Average pay for the facility is $21 per hour, and employees have opportunities for advancement, he added.
All of the lumber produced at Abbeville Fiber supplies Yellawood’s pressure-treatment facilities, which then sells the final product to different companies for various uses, Lancaster said.
