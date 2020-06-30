WASHINGTON, D.C. – Headland Municipal Airport and Weedon Field Airport in Eufaula are among 16 local airports in Alabama to receive portions of a $10 million-plus federal grant, U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) announced Tuesday .
Several airports across the state of Alabama will receive a total of $10,750,845 including in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants for improvements to airport infrastructure. The grant funding, awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), has been made available through annual appropriations measures, as well as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) of 2020.
“Improvements to infrastructure at the local level are important for economic development in our communities,” Sen. Shelby said. “I am pleased that these 16 airports will receive nearly $11 million to enhance safety and boost aviation advancements. This is great news for each of these areas and will advance economic growth. I look forward to the positive impact this funding will have throughout Alabama.”
The FAA grants are administered through Fiscal Year 2020 Airport Improvement Program (AIP) annual and supplemental awards. Additionally, funds provided through the CARES Act serve as the local match for the infrastructure grants.
Headland Municipal Airport will receive $282,500 to install weather reporting equipment at the airport. Weedon Field Airport in Eufaula will receive $137,765 to acquire land for development and for obstruction removal.
