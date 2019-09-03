Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween store is now open inside Wiregrass Commons Mall.

 SABLE RILEY sriley@dothaneagle.com

Spooky wares and costumes are available at the seasonally-open Spirit Halloween store inside Wiregrass Commons Mall.

The pop-up shop opened in August, and is located near Belk, next to Spencer’s Gifts, which also sells Halloween costumes, accessories and decorations.

The shop sells anything and everything related to Oct. 31 holiday – indoor and outdoor decorations, costumes for all ages, makeup, accessories and party favors.

It’s the only store in Dothan that caters to Halloween, since Out on a Whim on Hartford Highway stopped selling costumes.

Out on a Whim has been established since 1993 and changed its business model several times. Now, the business is advertised as “primarily a metaphysical store,” according to its Facebook page.

It sells crystals, teas, oils, incense, spirit boards, tarot and oracle cards, soaps, books and “spiritual waters.”

