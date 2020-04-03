The City of Dothan is getting a state grant for road improvements that will help Dothan Warehouse with its investment in a 75,000 square-foot refrigerated warehouse to store poultry and food products for the entire Southeast United States region.
The State of Alabama Industrial Access Authority granted Dothan $178,000 to assist the warehouse with industrial access improvements to better enable trucks to travel to and from the new freezer facility located in the Westgate Industrial Park off Westgate Parkway.
Dothan Warehouse committed an initial investment of $14 million in 2018 in the recently completed facility, creating 70 jobs. Even during the coronavirus outbreak, the facility is hiring.
“We really appreciate the support from the State of Alabama and our community partners to help us with critical infrastructure to support growth and development,” Turner Jones, president of Dothan Warehouse, said. “While we are dealing with the challenges with COVID-19, we are continuing to hire more employees to support our growth."
With fewer than a handful of similar facilities in the tristate area, city officials believe it cultivates a niche market for the Dothan area that could attract other businesses. Some of the industrial sectors that will benefit are already in Dothan.
“This represents a multi-million dollar investment and the creation of 70 new jobs in our community to provide service and support to our nation’s food chain, and is another offshoot of Wayne Farms' tremendous investment in our region,” Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said.
State Rep. Dexter Grimsley, who represents the area where this project is located, said he appreciate the team effort at the state and local level that have support the facility.
“Gov. Kay Ivey, Alabama Department of Commerce, and the Alabama Department of Transportation have worked diligently to support growth in Southeast Alabama and I really cannot thank them enough in their efforts to grow jobs and investment,” he said. “Whether it is Abbeville or Dothan, we have a great team in our legislative delegation that supports business and our local leaders who are committed to support growth and development.”
The city of Dothan will bid out the project when final plans and specifications are completed.
