Construction for an upscale apartment complex on Dothan’s east side should begin after the new year, one of the project’s investors told the Dothan Planning Commission Wednesday.
Dan Boggus addressed the commission as part of a request for a six-month extension on plans approved for The Oaks on Main last September. Approved plans remain valid for one year, but the commission voted unanimously to grant the extension.
“We’re nearing completion of the civil engineering for the project. We think those (plans) will be finished this year,” Boggus said. “Then construction should begin in the early part of the year.”
Project organizers said not much have changed from the original plans they submitted to the commission in 2018. The original plans showed the complex includes 230 units, 140 of which are single-bedroom, plus three park areas, a car wash/maintenance area, and a pool.
The complex includes 24 garage spots. Brian Andrews, another investor in the project, said developers plan to offer the apartments at a base rate of about $1,350 per month.
“They’re going to be considered a little more upscale,” he said.
The project fulfills several housing needs in the Dothan area, specifically on the eastern side, leaders said. In recent years, the development of the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine and the growth of Southeast Health have fueled housing demand on the eastern side.
“In the design process, we had a lot of input from ACOM, from the medical center, from the city, and from the planning staff,” said local architect Joe Donofro, another principal in the project. “We incorporated a lot of those ideas into the design and the layout of the site planning and also the building and the unit mix.
“We’re responding to the immediate demand of, primarily, the medical community, not to mention the generic need for apartments.”
Donofro said the apartments will provide residents with easy pedestrian access to Southeast Health, ACOM, and the downtown Dothan area.
“The plan is that you live in the Oaks on Main, you can walk or bike to ACOM. You can walk across the street to the medical center,” he said. “You can walk across the street to Chick-fil-A or any one of those restaurants, or you can come down to the entertainment district in the core area.”
The effort assists the city’s plans to uniformly develop the U.S. Highway 84 East corridor, Donofro said.
“What drove this whole project was the 84 corridor study that this commission started two years ago,” Donofro said. “When I read that, I realized we had a need. We had something we can plug in.”
The first installment of construction will not include all of the planned facilities, Andrews said. Developers plan to erect a few of the buildings initially, and then add as the market demands.
