Dunkin’ is opening its third Dothan location Sunday at 3835 W. Main St.
Dunkin’ is celebrating its official opening starting at 5 a.m. by offering the first 100 guests free coffee for a year, a prize that includes 56 coupons for free select medium-size hot or iced coffees at the location.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the store will host another community celebration, offering giveaways, photo opportunities with Dunkin’ mascot Cuppy and games of cornhole. Children also will be invited to participate in doughnut decorating.
The store will offer 99-cent select medium-size hot or iced coffees all day Sunday.
At 10 a.m., the Dunkin’ franchisee network — Panama City Donut Network — will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new store opening.
The 1,647-square-foot restaurant will employ about 20 crew members and will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. In addition to drive-thru service, the store also will offer indoor seating and free Wi-Fi.
The location is a DD Green Achievement restaurant designed to save 25% more energy compared with a standard Dunkin’ restaurant.
Including the new restaurant, Panama City Donut Network owns and operates 72 Dunkin’ locations in Florida and Alabama.
The other Dothan Dunkin’ locations are on the south side of Ross Clark Circle near South Oates Street and on Montgomery Highway near Murphy Mill Road.
Other new restaurants
In the same shopping center, My Pie, a New York-style pizzeria, is planned to open March 17.
Golden Rule BBQ and Grill, the longest-running restaurant in Alabama, has said it plans to open in April.
The three stores will occupy a five-unit strip development recently built between Tractor Supply Co. and the Walmart Neighborhood Market on U.S. Highway 84 West.
>> Free coffee for a year excludes cold brew, nitro cold brew, frozen coffee, and espresso beverages. Almond milk, Oat milk and espresso shots may be an additional charge. Guests may only receive one “Free Coffee for a Year” prize during the event.
>> 99-cent coffees excludes cold brew, nitro cold brew, and frozen coffee and is only valid on March 8.
