WDHN’s parent company Nexstar was able to strike a deal Thursday with AT&T, which owns DirecTV, ahead of college football Saturday, according to a Nexstar press release.
DirecTV subscribers and WDHN fans have not had access to Channel 18 since it unexpectedly went black on July 4 amid contract re-negotiations between AT&T and Nexstar.
Both corporate offices put out press releases pointing the finger at the other for being unable to agree on terms. AT&T dedicated an entire website, that has now been taken down, to the public feud, claiming Nexstar was asking for double the re-transmission fees. Nexstar claimed that AT&T was on a "misinformation campaign" and was only asking for "fair market prices," in a press statement.
On Aug. 29, both companies agreed to enter a multi-year re-transmission agreement to provide Nexstar-owned network affiliated and local broadcast stations to customers of AT&T's video platforms, including DirecTV NOW streaming service, in 97 markets across the United States.
“Our customers want more choice and value and we are pleased to deliver that through this new agreement with Nexstar and its many local stations,” said Rob Thun, Senior Vice President of Content and Programming, AT&T Communications.
“Nexstar’s long-standing commitment is to provide exceptional programming and service to the local communities we serve across the United States and this new multi-year agreement will allow us to continue delivering our stations’ leading network and sports content as well as local news and other programming to AT&T subscribers in our markets,” stated Keith Hopkins, Senior Vice President, Distribution, Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
"AT&T and Nexstar regret the inconvenience incurred by customers, viewers and advertisers, and we thank them for their patience, as the new agreement was being finalized," read the press release.
