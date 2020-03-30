Wesley Place on Honeysuckle spreads love by hosting parade

For the past two weeks residents at Wesley Place on Honeysuckle have only been able to see their loved ones through a window due to combating the coronavirus.
That changed Monday.
Residents who were able to physically come outside were entertained Monday with a vehicle love parade put on by their families and friends
“We had a trial run this morning for our Alzheimer wing residents, and the families that could participate just had a ball; and the residents that could recognize their family members -- well, you could just see smiles from ear to ear,” said Holly Whitehead, Wesley Place on Honeysuckle’s Marketing and Admissions Director. “This afternoon several long-term residents as well as assisted living residents are seeing their family members participate in the parade. This is just a little something we wanted to do to help lift everyone’s’ spirits.”
Vehicles were decorated with balloons and streamers, and the sound of vehicle horns filled the air as family members rode through the parking lot of the facility. Waves and tears of joy from the residents and their loved ones just lifted everyone’s spirits Monday.
“To see our residents and their family members smile and shed tears of joy during this event, well it’s just priceless,” Whitehead said. “We know our residents not being able to see their family has been hard on the resident and their loved ones. We are just proud we could do this to help bring a little joy to everyone. The families know we are taking care of their loved one, they’re not worried about that; they miss seeing their loved one, and that’s what this is all about.”
Multiple parades will take place throughout the week, and all residents able to attend the parade can do so.
For additional information on parades taking place this week, call 334-792-0921.
