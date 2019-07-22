Wright’s Funeral Home and Crematory opened in Headland last week after receiving its establishment license from the state of Alabama. It is the first and only funeral home to provide cremation services in Henry County.
The main building, which is 10,000 square feet, features a chapel area that can seat more than 250 people, a casket display area with a variety of options, and two parlors for families to rest and gather their thoughts during their loved one’s visitation. An 1,800 square-foot building in back houses the crematory.
“The facility is the most modern, state-of-the-art funeral home you can have at this time,” owner Derek Wright said.
The funeral home provides traditional funeral services and cremation services, and plans to introduce the option to live-stream funeral services soon and create an online obituary service once its website is up and running.
Wright, who serves as Henry County coroner, has been in the funeral business for almost 30 years. He broke ground on the facility in July 2018 after two years of futile attempts to purchase the Holman-Headland Mortuary.
“I just felt like it was time for the community to have a choice in Henry County,” he said. “When someone’s loved one comes to us, they’ll never leave our care.”
Wright’s Funeral Home and Crematory also has a space set aside for a private dorm room and bathroom so someone can stay on site around the clock, and it recently acquired a brand-new 2019 Cadillac Olympian hearse.
Located on U.S. Highway 431 South, the funeral home is currently accepting new business with one funeral already under its belt.
Wright said that if families have already sought other funeral services for their needs, Wright’s Funeral Home will honor those contracts. Interested parties can reach the business at 334-693-CARE (2273).
“Our motto here is celebrating a life one family at a time,” he said.
