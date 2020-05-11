Dothan police said one person was in critical condition after being shot Monday afternoon.
Police said the firearm assault happened in the 600 block of East Newton Street around 5 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital under a trauma alert.
Police and K9 units are canvassing the area for a potential suspect.
No names or other details were released.
This is a developing story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.