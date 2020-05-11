dot generic police line do not cross.jpg
Metro Creative Graphics

Dothan police said one person was in critical condition after being shot Monday afternoon.

Police said the firearm assault happened in the 600 block of East Newton Street around 5 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital under a trauma alert.

Police and K9 units are canvassing the area for a potential suspect.

No names or other details were released.

This is a developing story.

