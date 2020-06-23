A Dothan man was arrested after police say he had an inappropriate sex act with a victim under the age of 12.
Andrew Townsend, 18, is charged with first-degree sodomy.
According to police, the incident occurred June 20. Officers were called to the 400 block of Mustang Drive. During the investigation, it was determined Townsend had an inappropriate sex act with the victim.
“During the interviewing process with investigators, Townsend admitted to the offense,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.
Townsend is out of jail on a $60,000 bond.
