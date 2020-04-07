Abbeville City Council terminates police chief

Abbeville City Council members voted to fire police chief Noel Vanlandingham during a regularly scheduled meeting Monday, in a time that many city and county meetings are being live-streamed as a measure to promote public safety.
Vanlandingham’s attorney, Dustin Fowler, believes the meeting to address Vanlandingham’s future as police chief should have been rescheduled because supporters were not allowed to speak on his client’s behalf due to the social distancing safety rule and limit for gatherings.
“To host this meeting at this time borders insanity,” Fowler said. “My client had a lot of support in attendance Monday night, but they had to show their support outside. I am disappointed in this outcome. The hearing last night to address my client’s position was an absolute joke. What they did to Chief Vanlandingham is a travesty; and the people of Abbeville should remember this when they go to the ballot box in August.”
Abbeville Mayor Billy Helms said all safety guidelines were followed and met during Monday’s meeting. An acting sergeant has been filling the chief’s position since Vanlandingham was placed on leave, Helms said, adding that the city will soon run the job opening for a new police chief.
Before council members voted Monday night, members went into an executive session to emerge with a unanimous vote to terminate Vanlandingham.
Fowler believes his client's termination is a vendetta against him by the mayor and council. He said he plans to review everything on the table and begin exploring options to assist his client.
This is not the first issue between Vandlandingham and council members. In 2019, he was suspended, and subsequently filed a federal lawsuit alleging breach of employment. That lawsuit is still pending in the federal court system.
Abbeville council members hired Vanlandingham in 2015, but not without some drama. Council members at the time were split on whether to hire Vanlandingham or interim chief Kevin Wright. At least one vote ended in a tie. On separate occasions, other votes ended once in favor of Wright and once in favor of Vanlandingham. The council eventually approved Vanlandingham by a 4-2 vote in July of 2015.
Prior to that, Vanlandingham worked as a deputy with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and had previously worked with the Abbeville Police Department for 13 years before leaving to work for the sheriff’s office.
