Abbeville man arrested on multiple drug charges

An Abbeville man faces multiple drug charges after investigators seized multiple drugs at an Abbeville apartment Friday.
Tyrell Hall, 22, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking-synthetic marijuana, second-degree possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
“On Jan. 17 at approximately 6:30 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office narcotics division, along with the Henry County Swat Team, executed a drug search warrant at an apartment located in the 500 block of Ozark Road,” said Henry County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Eric Blankenship. “As a result, multiple items were seized including 498 grams of synthetic marijuana, 24 grams of marijuana, and an undetermined amount of US currency.”
According to Henry County Sheriff Will Maddox, the seizure and arrest were the result of an extended investigation.
