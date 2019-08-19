A Henry County jury found an Abbeville man guilty of multiple sex abuse charges.
William Hubert Hancock, 71, of Abbeville was found guilty of second-degree sexual abuse and sex abuse of a child less than 12 years old.
Hancock’s sentencing hearing will be held next month in Circuit Judge Butch Binford’s courtroom, said prosecutor Sam McClenney III.
Police arrested Hancock on May 18, 2017, and charged him with one count of second-degree sexual abuse and sex abuse of a child less than 12 years old.
A Henry County grand jury indicted Hancock on both charges in September 2017. He entered a plea of not guilty on Dec. 5, 2017.
Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 is a Class B felony, punishable by between two and 20 years in prison and a fine up to $30,000.
