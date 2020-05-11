ABI: Hartford couple charged in video case of man performing sex acts with child

HARTFORD – A woman has been charged with making a video of a 19-year-old man performing sexual acts on an infant child and streaming it online.
The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation arrested Lisa Williamson, 41, and Steven Anthony Jackson, 19, both of Hartford.
Williamson is charged with permitting a child to engage in production of obscene material, sex abuse of a child, production of child pornography, dissemination of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.
Jackson has been charged with production of child pornography and first degree sodomy.
According to law enforcement, a tip was received regarding the pornography operation, and the couple was arrested.
Authorities say Williamson filmed Jackson performing sex acts on the child, and may have been using a subscription service online for distribution.
According to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms on Monday, both suspects remain in the Geneva County Jail. Williamson has bonds totaling $1.5 million and Jackson's bonds total $750,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.