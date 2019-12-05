Academy Sports + Outdoors and the Dothan Police Department teamed up Thursday to host “Shop-with-a-Cop,” making the holidays a little brighter for 10 children of the Boys & Girls Club of the Wiregrass.
“This is just one of the many events we sponsor to give back to the community,” said John Byczek, public specialist for Academy. “This event has allowed us to partner with the Dothan Police Department to bring 10 children on a special holiday shopping spree. Each child is given a $150 gift card to shop.”
Each child receiving a gift card can purchase footwear, jacket, team sports equipment, toys and more, all while Christmas shopping with an officer.
“Each gift card given provides these children a hands-up in making Christmas special, this year,” said Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Phillip Gilley. “Academy has always been very good about giving back to the community, and we want them to know it is greatly appreciated.”
Academy will also be donating $800 to the Dothan Police Department to purchase sports and outdoor equipment supplies needed for initiatives and events that foster positive community relationships.
“We are pleased to give back to the community,” Byczek said. “This is just one of the many events being held with local police officers at all 15 Academy locations in Alabama.”
The children receiving the gift cards were not the only ones excited about this year’s Christmas shopping spree.
“We are very thankful for Academy for all they do in giving back to the community,” said Dothan Police Cpl. Andy Davis. “In year’s past, Academy has given back to the community by hosting a back-to-school event and bicycle donations. We are pleased to be a part of this event, and in assisting in helping these children have a Merry Christmas.”
