Activist Rev. Kenneth Glasgow assaults police officer; arrested on drug charges

A Dothan community activist, who is still awaiting grand jury action related to a 2018 murder charge, was arrested Saturday night and charged with multiple offenses, including possession of a controlled substance.
Dothan police arrested the Rev. Kenneth Glasgow, 54, and charged him with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree assault, and tampering with physical evidence.
According to police, the incident occurred in the 300 block of Blackshear Street around 9 p.m.
"Allegedly, Mr. Glasgow had an unspecified amount of crack inside his pocket, and as the officer attempted to place Glasgow under arrest a struggle began, injuring the officer. Evidence was also tampered with," Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill said.
Glasgow was being held in the Houston County Jail with no bond Monday.
Law enforcement is currently in the process of filing the appropriate paperwork on having Glasgow’s bond revoked.
Houston-Henry District Attorney Pat Jones told the Eagle Monday morning he would look into Glasgow's recent arrest. However, he refused to make any other comment.
Glasgow was arrested in March 2018 and charged with capital murder. His case is waiting to go before a grand jury for review. He faces capital murder charges in connection with the death of 23-year-old Breunia Jennings.
Police believe Glasgow drove a car from which Jamie Townes, a passenger, fired shots that resulted in the death of Jennings. Police believe Townes shot Jennings because he believed she stole his car.
Glasgow has been involved in several community movements since being released from prison. He was convicted on drug charges in the late 1980s. Upon his release, he founded The Ordinary People Society, a community and homeless ministry in Dothan. He has advocated for the restoration of voting rights for ex-felons and helped start Moma Tina’s Mission House in Dothan, along with his mother.
Glasgow has referred to himself as Kenny "Sharpton" Glasgow on several occasions and is believed to be the half brother of the Rev. Al Sharpton, founder of the National Action Network.
Under Alabama law, murder committed by or through the use of a deadly weapon while the victim is in a vehicle is considered a capital crime. A person convicted of a capital crime is eligible for life in prison without parole or death.
Also, under Alabama’s complicity statute, a person believed to have aided or abetted a crime is equally liable for the underlying crime.
