Another duck was found dead Wednesday at Emerald Lake located in Northside subdivision, the 14th duck or goose found lifeless since Memorial Day.
“Animal control went to the area Wednesday and retrieved an additional deceased duck,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “That animal is being transported to a state diagnostic lab at Auburn University. A new water sample was also sent for additional testing.”
Owens believes the lab results will determine what killed the wildlife at the lake.
“It will take some time to get the results back, but I feel confident the lab results will determine what has been killing and harming the wildlife at the lake.”
Dothan Police received multiple calls from residents residing in the neighborhood about several dead ducks and geese found near the lake Tuesday.
According to Owens, the dead birds were in different stages of decomposition.
One breed of duck that resides at the lake is known as Muscovy ducks, and these ducks just can’t be relocated anywhere due to safety issues associated with their habitat.
Several residents believe the ducks may have been deliberately harmed.
“We have some residents believe the animals were poisoned, and hopefully when the lab results are available a lot of questions will answered regarding why the ducks and geese are dying,” Owens said.
