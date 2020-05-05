ADOC confirms additional case of COVID-19

On Monday the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) confirmed an inmate incarcerated at St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville tested positive for COVID-19.
According to ADOC, the inmate tested positive while he was in a local hospital receiving care for a non-COVID-19 related pre-existing medical condition.
This is the seventh confirmed case of COVID-19 among the inmate population, three of which remain active.
After consulting with the state medical director at ADOC’s contracted health services provider, the decision was made to place the dorm at St. Clair in which the inmate was housed prior to hospital stay on level-one quarantine. Inmates on level-one quarantine will be monitored closely for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
ADOC said appropriate measures would be taken should an inmate become symptomatic in accordance with CDC guidelines for COVID-19.
According to the ADOC, an employee at the Elba Community Based Facility/Community Work Center who previously tested positive for COVID-19 has been cleared by a medical provider to return to work, bringing the total number of active cases among ADOC staff to 11.
As of Friday, inmates employed at factory plants at William C. Holman Correctional Facility and Tutwiler has produced a total of 82,763 face masks. All inmates and staff have received two masks to date, and 10 of the ADOC facilities have received a second shipment to provide inmates at these facilities with a total of four masks. The goal is to produce enough masks for every inmate remanded to the custody of the ADOC to have total of four masks available for use/reuse.
