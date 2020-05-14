ADOC confirms additional case of COVID-19

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) has confirmed one staff member at Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women, and two staff members employed at Ventress Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19. The three individuals are self-quarantined.
An investigation is under way by the ADOC’s Office of Health Services (OHS) to determine if any ADOC inmates or employees have had director, prolonged exposure to the staff members who tested positive.
As of Wednesday, 19 cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active. Six staff members who previously tested positive have been cleared by a medical provider to return to work.
According to the ADOC, no additional confirmed positive cases have been reported among inmates. An inmate who previously tested positive at Hamilton Aged and Infirmed is now considered to have recovered from COVID-19. Currently five cases of COVID-19 among the ADOC’s inmate population remains active.
