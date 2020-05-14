The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed one staff member at Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women and two at Ventress Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
The three staffers are self-quarantined.
An investigation is underway by the ADOC’s Office of Health Services to determine if any inmates or other employees have had direct, prolonged exposure to the staff members who tested positive.
As of Wednesday, 19 cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active. Six staff members who previously tested positive have been cleared by a medical provider to return to work.
According to the ADOC, no additional confirmed positive cases have been reported among inmates.
An inmate who previously tested positive at Hamilton Aged and Infirmed is now considered to have recovered from COVID-19.
Currently, five cases of COVID-19 among the ADOC’s inmate population remains active.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.